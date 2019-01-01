ITC expands frozen foods basket, launches 7 kebab variants

Wednesday, Dec 18

By Shrikant Kuwalekar

MUMBAI – ITC Ltd has expanded its retail frozen foods portfolio with the launch of seven kebab variants across 11 cities, said Sachid Madan, chief executive, fresh and frozen foods division of the fast moving consumer goods giant.

"Over the last 3-4 weeks, we have launched harabhara kebab, beetroot kebab, dahi kebab and rajma ki galouti for vegetarians and chicken galouti, chicken Mediterranean kebab and chicken Caribbean kebab in the non-vegetarian segment," Madan told Cogencis.

Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh and Ludhiana were among the 11 cities the kebab variants were launched, he said.

"With this launch, our total offerings in the retail frozen food segment have reached 17, and 50 in the business-to-business category," Madan said.

The company launched its frozen foods segment barely a year ago, and items like chicken patty, chicken nuggets and fries, French fries, wedges, Falafel, corn pizza pocket, cheese corn nuggets, vadapop, and alu tikki are already in the market.

The frozen foods market for domestic consumption and exports is currently pegged at around 75 bln rupees and expanding at a rate of 15-17% annually, and the company, which has established its presence in 60 cities so far in the country, plans to garner 15-20% of the market share in the next three years, Madan said.

At 1446 IST, ITC shares were up 1.5% at 244.75 rupees on the National Stock Exchange. End

IST, or Indian Standard Time, is five-and-a-half hours ahead of GMT

Edited by Ashish Shirke

