ITC expands frozen foods basket, launches 7 kebab variants

Wednesday, Dec 18 –Dealers: Cement prices cut due to lower off-take across regions–Expect demand for cement to revive by end of Jan –Cement prices cut by 20-35 rupees/50 kg bag in New Delhi–Cement price cut by 10-20 rupee/50 kg in Telangana, Andhra–Cement prices cut by 10-15 rupees/50 kg bag in Karnataka By Narayana Krishna HYDERABAD – Cement makers in the […]
Wednesday, Dec 18 –Fin min source: See FY20 nominal GDP growth at 8.5% By Adrija Chatterjee, Shubham Batra and Pragya Srivastava NEW DELHI – According to an internal estimate of the finance ministry, the Indian economy is likely to grow at 5.3% in the current financial year ending March, a senior ministry official said. The finance ministry's estimate is higher than Reserve […]
Wednesday, Dec 18 By Bhakti Tambe and T. Bijoy Idicheriah MUMBAI – Manappuram Finance Ltd is awaiting a no-objection certificate from the Reserve Bank of India to foray into life insurance business, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V.P. Nandakumar said. "Only after getting the NoC from RBI, we can approach the IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority […]